WandaVision: Evan Peters Reveals "Hilarious" Way His Cameo Was Kept Secret

Evan Peters had a hilarious story for how his cameo was kept secret. The WandaVision star talked to The Wrap about the entire process. Marvel fans are still thinking about how Quicksilver was here and then gone again. The quirky meta-gag turned into its own source of controversy in the blink of an eye. WandaVision was never shy about winking towards some of the ominous events yet to unfold in the MCU. But, one thing that the writers and producers had set in their minds was that this wasn’t going to be the moment where the entire timeline tumbled open. That didn’t stop fans from taking every little bit of information and running with it. Around episode 4-5, anything was truly on the table and the speculation machine hit into overdrive. It seems like Peters finds it all humorous now. So much has gone sideways in the months afterward.