Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

WandaVision: Evan Peters Reveals "Hilarious" Way His Cameo Was Kept Secret

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Peters had a hilarious story for how his cameo was kept secret. The WandaVision star talked to The Wrap about the entire process. Marvel fans are still thinking about how Quicksilver was here and then gone again. The quirky meta-gag turned into its own source of controversy in the blink of an eye. WandaVision was never shy about winking towards some of the ominous events yet to unfold in the MCU. But, one thing that the writers and producers had set in their minds was that this wasn’t going to be the moment where the entire timeline tumbled open. That didn’t stop fans from taking every little bit of information and running with it. Around episode 4-5, anything was truly on the table and the speculation machine hit into overdrive. It seems like Peters finds it all humorous now. So much has gone sideways in the months afterward.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#Quicksilver#Empire Magazine#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

The Flash Movie: Reported Surprise Cameo Revealed

Spoiler warning: Grant Gustin's Flash is the latest DC superhero racing into The Flash feature film as a cameo, according to a new report. The star of CW's long-running The Flash series plays super speedster Barry Allen, who crossed over with Ezra Miller's Barry Allen when the Arrowverse met the DC Extended Universe in Part Four of television's Crisis on Infinite Earths event. After seven seasons of the CW series, Gustin's version of the character will reportedly make his feature film debut when director Andy Muschietti's Flash goes where "the DC Universe hasn't gone before": into the Multiverse. Gustin's rumored "surprise cameo" was first reported by The Illuminerdi.
CelebritiesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Elizabeth Olsen reveals her favourite WandaVision Easter egg

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed the WandaVision Easter egg she likes best. While appearing on Hot Ones, the Scarlet Witch actor was asked if she had a favorite Easter egg in the series. "I learn about Easter eggs when people point them out. So the one that I learned about that I thought was really great was, there's a wine bottle that's poured in the first episode, in the '50s episode, and it's in French but I think it translated to something like… House of Madness or something like that, that's a reference to House of M. And that's just like our brilliant prop guy being cute and putting in those things, he just thinks of them."
MoviesComicBook

X-Men Star Anna Paquin Says Hugh Jackman Got Put Through the Wringer Making the First Movie

Filmmaking methods have come a long way in the past 20 years, with films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe able to convey fantastical fight scenes relatively easily, though X-Men star Anna Paquin recently detailed that the shoot was especially difficult for Hugh Jackman, who was put through the "wringer" during the production. Despite how tough it was for Jackman, Paquin noted that it never dampened his spirits, as he managed to keep a delightful attitude throughout the whole shoot. Jackman would go on to star as Wolverine for nearly two decades, ultimately saying goodbye to the character with 2017's Logan.
Moviesboundingintocomics.com

WandaVision Writer Jac Schaeffer Reveals Marvel’s Feminist Agenda

WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer recently revealed Marvel Studios’ feminist agenda in a discussion about subverting the superhero genre. Schaeffer spoke with Variety about Marvel Studios’ latest show providing details about the design of the show, but she also provided a glimpse at Marvel’s feminist agenda. First, she stated, “The design...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Why Evan Peters Relished His ‘Mare of Easttown’ Role: ‘It Was a Nice Change to Go Into Something a Little More Grounded’

This story about Evan Peters first appeared in the Limited Series & TV Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. While it might have been a shock to viewers, the bomb-drop at the end of the unnervingly tense fifth episode of “Mare of Easttown” was not a shock to Evan Peters. (Definitely come back to this feature later if you are not caught up on the HBO drama.) After his endearing, dutiful detective Colin Zabel finally won the approval of his seasoned partner Mare (Kate Winslet), complete with coffee runs and a particularly awkward first date, he moves up the hero ladder when the duo finally hones in on a vile creep (Jeb Kreager) they suspect is behind the disappearance of at least one young woman in Delco (Delaware County, in Pennsylvania). Cut to a pack of Winstons (a key clue), an exchange of anxious glances and drawn guns and before you could take a sip of your Wawa java…Colin Zabel was very suddenly shot dead and hearts all over the nation were bruised forever.
MoviesInside the Magic

Anna Paquin: Hugh Jackman Was Brutalized on Marvel Set

Bryan Singer’s X-Men (2000) starred Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, Sir Ian McKellan as Eric Lensherr/Magneto, Anna Paquin as Rogue, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique. True Blood star Paquin and Jackman, in particular, had a number of scenes together in the...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Will WandaVision Season 2 Happen? Kevin Feige Gives His Answer

While you would think events going on in Loki would be enough to take Marvel fans' minds off the evergreen question of whether we will be getting a second season of WandaVision, as Kevin Feige discovered today while doing a Q&A session at Paleyfest's virtual panel, it seems that until someone gives them a definitive answer, there's no of getting away from it. Asked by a fan if the WandaVision story would be continuing in some capacity, which we all know means "Is there going to be a second season?", Feige was happy to be completely vague, but at least gave a little something to mull over as well.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Chris Hemsworth Hilariously Celebrates Chris Evans' Birthday With Pic of Chris Pratt

Happy birthday to Chris Evans! The actor turned 40 on Sunday, and his Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth couldn't help but celebrate with a photo of his favorite Chris. The pic shows Hemsworth flashing a goofy smile and sporting Thor's long locks while on set -- alongside a smiling Chris Pratt, who is dress as Star-Lord and giving a big thumbs up to the camera.
MoviesComicBook

The Witch Star Says She Was "Devastated" by Her Performance the First Time She Saw It

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy's breakout film was 2015's The Witch, as she would go on to join a number of other genre projects before earning immense praise for her Netflix series The Queen's Gambit, but she recently revealed that she was "devastated" by watching her own performance and her follow-up projects nearly saw her quit acting entirely. Despite also earning acclaim for her performance in M. Night Shyamalan's Split, she was apprehensive about taking on the title role in Emma., though she admitted that filming that project, along with Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho and Queen's Gambit in almost immediately succession, forced her to reevaluate her career and made her realize she needed more time off in between projects.
MoviesComicBook

Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Almost Lost Marvel Role Because of Dancing With the Stars

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth almost danced his way out of a starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Best known at the time for his role as Kim Hyde on the soap opera Home and Away in his native Australia and his feature film debut as George Kirk in the 2009 Star Trek reboot, Hemsworth read for the role of Marvel's Asgardian Avenger but was passed over for a screen test. It wasn't until Hemsworth's rep, William Ward, convinced Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to let Hemsworth re-audition on tape that Marvel found its leading man for the Kenneth Branagh-directed Thor.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Trailer Reveals Shocking Marvel Villain's Return

The second trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived on Thursday, showcasing the next chapter in the ever-evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the trailer provide a comprehensive look at the origin story of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), but it ended with a stinger that appeared to include some pretty epic ties to the larger franchise. In the tail end of the trailer, Shang-Chi and Katy (Awkwafina) can be seen watching a sort of cage match between a member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts and a massive monster, with Katy motivating Shang-Chi to participate in the fight. As the subtitles of the trailer on YouTube confirm, the monster is none other than Abomination, who was played by Tim Roth in The Incredible Hulk.
TV & VideosPopculture

See Evan Peters in Costume as Jeffrey Dahmer for Netflix Show 'Monster'

Evan Peters will be portraying the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for a new Netflix show titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and fans can get their first look at the actor in costume. On Tuesday, Peters was photographed on the set of the limited series, which was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. In the photos, Peters can be seen donning a plaid shirt, jeans, and a pair of glasses very similar to the ones that Dahmer was known to wear.
MoviesComicBook

Thor Fans Shocked Over Chris Hemsworth's New Marvel Look

Thor: Love and Thunder has officially wrapped production, and Marvel fans are all sorts of ecstatic. Sure, the movie now heads to post-production, where it'll spend the next nine months or so getting ready for its theatrical release — but fans might be even more excited all because of how Marvel announced the news. Tuesday afternoon, Thor mainstay Chris Hemsworth shared the news on his own Instagram account, sharing a picture of himself alongside Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi, dressed up on his motion-capture rig as Korg.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Scarlett Johansson Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Scarlett Johansson was a star long before she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2, but being arguably the most prominent and popular female character in the world’s biggest franchise for a decade certainly helps open plenty of additional doors in the industry, even for someone with a reputation as one of the finest talents of her generation.