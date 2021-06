No. 2 Texas Baseball's Pete Hansen has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Freshman All-America team, the organization announced. Hansen, one of four starting pitchers named to the first team, produced a 9-1 record and a 1.84 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitching this season. He started 13 games and was moved into the weekend rotation late in the year. He has held opposing hitters to a .200 batting average against, one of the best numbers in the Big 12 Conference.