Get transported to the fierce battles and imaginative worlds of Dragon Ball with this Dragon Ball Super Evolve Golden Frieza 5-Inch Action Figure. The These 5-inch tall Golden Frieza is expertly crafted and intricately detailed with over 16 points of articulation. Golden Frieza is Frieza's most powerful final form. Frieza, Leader of the Frieza Force, is a tyrant and maniacal villain who once conquered most of the galaxy. He has a deep hatred for Goku and the Saiyan race. He is an incredibly smart and powerful foe who will do whatever it takes to win and achieve his goal of conquering the universe.