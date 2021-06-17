Here's What Everyone Gets Wrong About Aquarians

Those born between January 20 and February 18 are Aquarians. According to Allure, that means you may aspire to "change the world" as you're part of the "most humanitarian astrological sign." Cosmopolitan also believes that Aquarians are analytical people who like to think outside of the box. If you've dabbled a bit in astrology, you know that Aquarians are known to be "aliens" or in their own world. Co – Star even describes them as "outcasts." If you are an Aquarius, you may agree with all of this and heavily relate to Jughead's infamous "I'm a weirdo" speech from "Riverdale" (via YouTube).