Here's What Everyone Gets Wrong About Aquarians

By Rachel Chapman
The List
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Those born between January 20 and February 18 are Aquarians. According to Allure, that means you may aspire to "change the world" as you're part of the "most humanitarian astrological sign." Cosmopolitan also believes that Aquarians are analytical people who like to think outside of the box. If you've dabbled a bit in astrology, you know that Aquarians are known to be "aliens" or in their own world. Co – Star even describes them as "outcasts." If you are an Aquarius, you may agree with all of this and heavily relate to Jughead's infamous "I'm a weirdo" speech from "Riverdale" (via YouTube).

The List

The List

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

Cell Phoneswgnradio.com

Here’s what you need to know about the app that’s turning everyone into a cartoon character

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – It’s the app that’s turning people into a Pixar-inspired cartoon character with uncanny accuracy, but is it safe to use?. Voila AI Artist is a photo editing app for iOS and Android that uses artificial intelligence to turn your pictures into a Renaissance era painting, Pixar inspired cartoon and more. It’s the cartoon that has everyone going wild and the feature that has propelled Voila to the top of the App Store charts.
