Everything was set up for Avisaíl García to make something happen in the bottom of the sixth of the Brewers’ 5-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday. With the score tied at 2, one out and Luis Urías sitting on third base, García stepped to the plate at American Family Field with a chance to provide the highlight of the game. García was hitless in his first two at-bats of the game, and he hadn’t done any damage on the scoreboard in the series following an 0-for-4 showing on Friday and an off-day for his 30th birthday on Saturday.