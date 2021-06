The West Virginia Mountaineers are just under 80 days from kicking off the 2021 season and the 3rd season under head coach Neal Brown. The Mountaineers are expected to be one of the four to five teams competing for a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game despite having just a 6-4 record a year ago. West Virginia returns essentially their entire offensive production and also will see the return of six starters on a defense that finished No. 1 in passing defense and No. 4 in total defense. Technically, you could make that seven starters since freshman phenom Akheem Mesidor, who saw a lot of playing time in 2020, will now be slid into the starting lineup.