Houston, TX

Meet the SaberCats’ most reliable teammate: The scrum machine

KHOU
KHOU
 9 days ago
HOUSTON — They’re locked and loaded. Then, it’s plant, chant and drive. During a Houston SaberCats training session, you can’t miss it: the padded scrum machine. Instead of knocking shoulders with teammates, the machine is a safer way to practice scrummaging, which is rugby’s method of restarting play. “It’s definitely...

#Scrum#Major League Rugby#Houston Sabercats#Aveva Stadium#Sabercats
