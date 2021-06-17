Cancel
NBA Fact Checks LeBron James After He Blamed The League For Increased Injuries

By Max Sherry
The NBA has hit back at LeBron James after he took to Twitter to comment on the recent flurry of injuries among NBA players this season. But the four-time NBA champion didn't just have his say on social media, he appeared to go on a pretty long-winded rant that concluded by insinuating that it was actually the league's fault for the increased number of injuries due to the early start to the new season.

SPORTbible

SPORTbible

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
James
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Mike Bass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Playoff Games#Nba History#Association#Nytsports
