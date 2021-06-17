NBA Fact Checks LeBron James After He Blamed The League For Increased Injuries

Hi everybody! This is Gabe Fernandez bringing you some good ol' sports news to start your day. Get it while it's hot!. What stood out most to me about the Sixers' playoff choke against the Hawks was that it happened in front of franchise legend Allen Iverson. Imagine bringing arguably the most beloved player in franchise history as an honored guest to a game, and the home team honoring him by putting together the performance that Philly did. It's both deeply embarrassing and kind of rude. Have you ever asked someone to appear somewhere you've embarrassed yourself? Let me know on Twitter.