Destruction of pride flags is ‘deplorable,’ Lovettsville Mayor says
The Town of Lovettsville and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the destruction of several pride flags that were cut and ripped over the weekend. Lovettsville Mayor Nate Fontaine described the actions — which occurred during LGBTQ+ Pride Month — on Facebook as “deplorable” and “devastating” to the entire community and invited members of the public to speak with him Wednesday evening at the Walker Pavilion.www.loudountimes.com