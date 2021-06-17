Couriering Clemmons — This week in 2001
Couriering this area this week in 2001 — 20 years ago:. Winston Matney of Clemmons became a national champion at the National Power Tumbling Tournament held in San Antonio, Texas. As the N.C. champion in his nine and 10-year age group, he qualified to compete against 23 other nationally qualified power tumblers in San Antonio. Matney is the son of Bronson Matney and Jackie Martin of Clemmons and is a rising fourth-grader at Marvin Ward Elementary School.www.clemmonscourier.net