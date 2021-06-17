Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Huskies Add California DB to 2021 Recruiting Class

By Dan Raley
Posted by 
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LzO0_0aWom8VE00

Playing his high school football on the edge of California's San Jacinto mountain range, between Los Angeles and Palm Springs, Davon Banks apparently was difficult for recruiters to find except those from the University of Washington.

He went unrated as a defensive back. Not pursued by Power 5 schools. Seemingly passed over as talent scouts turned their focus to future recruiting classes.

The Huskies, however, saw something that made them act quickly on this 6-foot, 185-pound safety from San Jacinto High school. On Wednesday they offered him a full scholarship offer, which he accepted immediately.

He joins the UW's Class of 21 prospects, 15 players initially announced last December, with four of them even participating in the recent Husky spring practice.

Banks has plenty of catching up to do, yet that's been his challenge for the past couple of years.

He twice tore up a knee, missing all but two games of his junior football season.

The pandemic then pushed his senior season to the spring, well after most scholarships had been distributed, and was limited to five outings.

What sealed the deal was Banks' performance at a Redlands, California, football camp, which was attended by UW defensive backs coach Will Harris.

“I thought I did pretty well and coach Harris and coach Lake told me they were going to call later that night," Banks told 247Sports. "I didn’t know what to expect honestly. I wasn’t sure if they wanted to offer me a scholarship, a PWO. I had no idea."

Banks previously put his talents on full display in an April 17 game against Citrus Hills, a 35-21 victory. He scored three times, twice on receptions of 39 and 85 yards and the other on a 92-yard kickoff return.

He had two other scores nullified by penalties, including a potential 99-yard interception return.

Banks made a sensational, one-handed grab of the 85-yarder, catching the ball on the sideline and reversing the field to score.

All along, he's posted on social media about the challenge of overcoming his injuries and recruiting limitations, plus getting academically eligible.

"I'm back and 100 percent," was one such message.

Banks, projected as a defensive back, will join the Huskies and their LEAP program this week and be ready to go for fall practice.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
106
Followers
337
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
San Jacinto, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
City
Redlands, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#High School Football#American Football#Uw#Husky Maven#Danraley1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
Related
College SportsPosted by
HuskyMaven

Phil Steele Names Huskies as Top 10 Team

Phil Steele, publisher of the annual college football magazine by the same name, elevated the University of Washington to a top 10 team in his latest preview edition, but he wasn't willing to single out individual Huskies for first- or second-team recognition. Steele chose the UW as the nation's No....
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Catching Up with Elite Cornerback Caleb Presley

Caleb Presley's coverage area keeps expanding, only it is the top-rated college football programs trying to keep up with him. The cornerback from Eastside Catholic High in Seattle's suburbs recently visited schools in the Southeast and Southwest with a group of touted Northwest players and he provided a close-up look at what he could do.
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: McDonald's Order is Full Meal Deal

Cooper McDonald, who's from Texas, put up a meaty hand against Arizona and nearly intercepted a pass for Washington, knocking it down. Leaving the field, this transcontinental true freshman outside linebacker acted like he belonged just about anywhere. Jimmy Lake took note of the newcomer's confident play in the heat...
Ferndale, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Huskies Pursue Another Hatchett, Offer Scholarship to the Little Brother

The University of Washington football coaches have decided it's no time to bury the Hatchett. They want two of them, maybe eventually side by side. Landen Hatchett, younger brother of current Husky center Geirean Hatchett, announced on social media Thursday that he has received a scholarship offer from the Huskies after taking an official visit to Montlake.
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Walk-On Kicker Leaves Huskies for Transfer Portal

Jarrett North's University of Washington football career lasted just 86 days before he decided to tee it up somewhere else. After enrolling in school at the end of March and taking part in Husky spring practice, the walk-on kicker from Agoura Hills, California, disclosed this week on social media that he's entering the transfer portal.
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Tuimoloau Cancels Last Visit; Decision Should Come Soon

J.T. Tuimoloau has canceled his final recruiting visit to Alabama, indicating he will choose his college football destination from among Washington, Oregon, USC and Ohio State. Meantime, the Buckeyes are thinking, hoping, they're the leader for the highly regarded 5-star defensive end from the Seattle suburbs based on the numbers...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Offensive Lineman De-Commits from UW as Recruitment Heats Up

Mark Nabou has gone the way of Sir Mells and Anthony Jones, decommitting from the University of Washington football program after seemingly accepting his first scholarship offer and finding a much bigger market for his talents than he anticipated. Nabou, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound offensive lineman from Seattle's O'Dea High School,...
College SportsPosted by
HuskyMaven

Kirkland Tops Deep Husky Contingent on Blue Chips All-America Team

Nine weeks before the season begins, the University of Washington football team went for six. In their biggest national haul yet in the offseason, the Huskies this week placed a half-dozen people on the elite listing compiled by Blue Chips Recruiting, led by junior offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, who was named as a first-teamer and more.
Lake Stevens, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Jayden Limar from Lake Stevens Travels to the SEC and Back

Running back Jayden Limar from Lake Stevens, Washington, has been known throughout the recruiting world since his freshman year of high school football. By the time he's ready to commit, the explosive rusher should have his pick of programs nationwide. Recognition won't be a problem. With recruiting waiting for no...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Tryon Becomes an $11 Million Man After Signing his NFL Contract

Joe Tryon showed up as a kid from Renton, Washington, who wasn't heavily recruited and, in fact, he initially committed to Washington State. But after the University of Washington persuaded him to stay close to home, he made himself a football player worthy of a huge investment. On Tuesday, the...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Husky Stadium Will Be at Full Capacity for Coming Season

The University of Washington athletic department announced on Tuesday that Husky Stadium will be at 100 percent capacity when the football season opens on September 4 against Montana, the first of seven home games. The news comes at the same time the Seattle Seahawks said it will welcome its fans...
Washington StatePosted by
HuskyMaven

Jayden Wayne Has Become One of America's Most Wanted

He's officially the most heavily recruited football player to come from the state of Washington. In just the past 21 days, Wayne has been everywhere. Seen everything. Been on the most elaborate pigskin tour of America. It's as if he's Bruce Wayne, driving the Batmobile, speeding over mountain passes as...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Nassib First Active NFL Player to Come Out, But Ex-Husky Was Pioneer

Carl Nassib, a Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, this week became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, a courageous move considering the macho culture of pro football and the potential backlash. That's why 15 previous players either didn't disclose their sexual identity until after they left...
Snohomish, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 2-99: Hines Lacks Minutes, But Not Head Slaps

Ben Hines, depending on what kind of day he's having, is a third- or fourth-string inside linebacker for the University of Washington football team, well down the ladder. At 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, the sophomore from Snohomish, Washington, is a little on the slight side for what he does. Entering his fourth season with the Huskies, Hines hasn't appeared in a Husky game either.
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Meet Davon Banks, a Defensive Back the Huskies Believe In

Davon Banks spent the last six months before his spring high school football season rehabbing an MCL tear that hurt his recruitment and left him wondering about his future. Yet everything changed for the cornerback from San Jacinto, California, when the University of Washington this past week showed no reluctance to offer him a full scholarship.