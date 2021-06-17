Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemmons, NC

Clemmons Foundation announces name change to the Shallow Ford Foundation

By Staff Report
clemmonscourier.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew name reflects larger area served and mission. The Clemmons Community Foundation has announced it will be changing its name to the Shallow Ford Foundation, effective July 1. Founded by the Clemmons Rotary Club in 2004 as the Clemmons Rotary Foundation, its leaders converted to the Clemmons Community Foundation in 2012. Since 2018 and based on the guidance of its contributors, the foundation’s service area expanded beyond Clemmons to include Lewisville, Yadkin County and north Davidson County with its grants and scholarships. The new name is inspired by a historically-renowned shallow location on the Yadkin River that was used to cross the river between Forsyth and Yadkin counties. The name better reflects the broader geography served by the foundation, honors the area’s heritage, and reflects the foundation’s mission of connecting community and local philanthropy to achieve lasting outcomes.

www.clemmonscourier.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisville, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Society
County
Yadkin County, NC
City
Clemmons, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Charity#Clemmons Foundation#The Clemmons Rotary Club#Ycs#Community Grants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — From sinkholes to concrete-weakening saltwater intrusion, theories abound on what caused a Florida beachside condominium tower to collapse with no warning. The Champlain Towers South building in Surfside that partially went down was in the midst of its 40-year recertification process, which requires detailed structural...
Colorado StatePosted by
Fox News

Colorado cop killer’s chilling words revealed: ‘My goal today is to kill Arvada PD officers’

Authorities in Colorado on Friday released chilling excerpts from the twisted writings of the killer of Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley, who was slain Monday. The remarks were contained in a four-page letter seething with hatred for police officers. The existence of the letter had confirmed by a source to FOX 31 of Denver earlier in the week but Friday was the first time the station saw the letter.