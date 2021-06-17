Clemmons Foundation announces name change to the Shallow Ford Foundation

New name reflects larger area served and mission. The Clemmons Community Foundation has announced it will be changing its name to the Shallow Ford Foundation, effective July 1. Founded by the Clemmons Rotary Club in 2004 as the Clemmons Rotary Foundation, its leaders converted to the Clemmons Community Foundation in 2012. Since 2018 and based on the guidance of its contributors, the foundation’s service area expanded beyond Clemmons to include Lewisville, Yadkin County and north Davidson County with its grants and scholarships. The new name is inspired by a historically-renowned shallow location on the Yadkin River that was used to cross the river between Forsyth and Yadkin counties. The name better reflects the broader geography served by the foundation, honors the area’s heritage, and reflects the foundation’s mission of connecting community and local philanthropy to achieve lasting outcomes.