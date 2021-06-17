Cole, Sánchez, Chapman come through as Yanks edge Blue Jays

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces the Toronto Blue Jays for the third time this season as the Yankees look to build off the momentum of yesterday's come-from-behind win. The Yankees are -165 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cole (7-3, 2.31 ERA) is 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his two starts against the Blue Jays this year, and is 4-0 with a 2.72 ERA against them in six career starts. Toronto counters with Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.91 ERA), who is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in four career appearances against the Yankees. Toronto's bullpen has been responsible for relinquishing many leads this season, and last night was no exception as New York battled back from a 5-2 deficit to win 6-5. The Blue Jays still lead the season series 6-4, but fell to 5-8 in one-run games.