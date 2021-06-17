Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cole, Sánchez, Chapman come through as Yanks edge Blue Jays

By MIKE HAIM
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched eight effective innings, pinch-hitter Gary Sánchez connected for a two-run homer and Aroldis Chapman dodged trouble in the ninth as the New York Yankees held off the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Wednesday night. Sánchez’s 10th homer of the season in the seventh...

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Dan Hurley
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Masahiro Tanaka
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Homer
Person
Clint Frazier
Person
Miguel Andújar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Ap#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Trainer S Room#Il#Triple A Buffalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox come from behind for walk-off win over Blue Jays

The Red Sox changed things up on Friday night. There’s a famous scene from “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” where Paul Rudd’s character is trying to teach Jason Segel’s character how to surf, and Rudd’s character keeps yelling instructions as Segel’s attempts to stand up on the surf board. “Don’t do anything,”...
MLBNBC Sports

WATCH: Verdugo comes through with walk-off hit vs. Jays

Alex Verdugo played the hero for the Boston Red Sox in their Friday night win over the Toronto Blue Jays. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Verdugo knocked one off the Green Monster to drive in pinch-runner Danny Santana and propel Boston to a 6-5 walk-off victory. Watch:. Verdugo's...
MLBWGMD Radio

Frazier snaps tie, Yankees come back to beat Blue Jays 6-5

Clint Frazier snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit double and the New York Yankees hit three solo homers in a much-needed 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. This post was originally published on this site.
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: Who Gets DFA’d or Traded in the Coming 40-Man Roster Crunch

Apr 30, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports. The Toronto Blue Jays have a coming roster crunch. They currently have eight players...
MLBMLB

Yanks sweep Jays, 'start punching back'

Giancarlo Stanton was just trying to fight off a 94.2 mph fastball from Blue Jays reliever Anthony Castro on the third pitch of his seventh-inning at-bat. But for a 6-foot-6 and 245-pound mountain of a man, any contact has a tendency to carry. With an exit velocity of 104 mph...
MLBallfans.co

MLB Wednesday best bets: Bet over on Cole-led Yankees vs. Blue Jays

We went 1-2 on our daily MLB picks Tuesday despite a gem from Trevor Rogers in a losing effort as an underdog. We’re still riding a 27-13-1 run since early in the season into Wednesday’s best bets. It wasn’t long ago that betting over on a Gerrit Cole start was...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 3, Blue Jays 2: Gerrit Cole still effective with lower spin rates

The talk that has dominated MLB headlines for the last two weeks revolves around the pending crackdown on foreign substances. Gerrit Cole sits at the center of this whirlwind of events, and his numbers from tonight will only further raise eyebrows. However, that is a discussion for another day. The Yankees narrowly defeated the Blue Jays in Buffalo to guarantee at least a series victory.
MLBbettingpros.com

Yankees ace Cole gets set to face the Blue Jays for the third time this season

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces the Toronto Blue Jays for the third time this season as the Yankees look to build off the momentum of yesterday's come-from-behind win. The Yankees are -165 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cole (7-3, 2.31 ERA) is 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his two starts against the Blue Jays this year, and is 4-0 with a 2.72 ERA against them in six career starts. Toronto counters with Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.91 ERA), who is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in four career appearances against the Yankees. Toronto's bullpen has been responsible for relinquishing many leads this season, and last night was no exception as New York battled back from a 5-2 deficit to win 6-5. The Blue Jays still lead the season series 6-4, but fell to 5-8 in one-run games.
MLBFOX Sports

Cole expected to start for the Yankees against Blue Jays

New York Yankees (34-32, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-32, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.31 ERA, .87 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.91 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) LINE: Blue Jays +145, Yankees -167; over/under is...
MLBdailymagazine.news

Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 3-2 win over Blue Jays, including Gerrit Cole's strong eight-inning outing

The Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Wednesday night, thanks to a strong outing from ace Gerrit Cole and clutch hitting by Gary Sanchez. Here are the takeaways... - DJ LeMahieu reached first on an error, Aaron Judge singled, and Gleyber Torres walked to load the bases for Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning. Stanton drove home a run on a sacrifice fly to right field. That would be the Yanks only run, though, as Gio Urshela and Miguel Andujar both flied out.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Game 67: Cole spins a gem and Sánchez plays hero

Make it back-to-back comeback victories against a division rival. The Yankees topped the Blue Jays tonight, 3-2. Gerrit Cole was terrific in spite of no longer using whatever concoction he previously used on the baseball, which was great to see. He even touched 102 MPH on the radar gun in his final inning of work. Also fun: Gary Sánchez’s pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh that put the Yankees ahead for good. To the takeaways:
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Gerrit Cole vs. Ross Stripling

Good evening everyone, I don’t know about you, but I find myself in an uncharacteristically optimistic mood. Last night’s comeback victory was the most exciting game in what feels like an eternity. The Yankees will hope to carry the positive vibes from that win into tonight’s game in Buffalo. Gerrit...
MLBSacramento Bee

Yankees play the Blue Jays after Cole’s strong showing

New York Yankees (35-32, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-33, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup...
MLBWGRZ TV

Yanks turn triple play; Sweep Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer in a four-run seventh inning and the New York Yankees pulled off a wacky triple play in an 8-4 win over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays. Stanton broke a 3-all tie with his 13th homer, an opposite-field, two-run shot off Anthony Castro. The triple play in the first inning marked the first time the storied Yankees franchise turned two in one year. Chris Gittens drove in three runs for New York, which swept the three-game series and finished 5-3 on its road trip. Chad Green was the winning pitcher. Reese McGuire had three hits and Santiago Espinal scored twice for Toronto, which has lost four straight and six of eight.
MLBcbslocal.com

Cole’s Strikeouts, Spin Rate Down, Royals Rally Past Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole walked off the mound slowly after the first inning, expecting to be stopped by umpires searching for banned sticky substances. “Certainly I didn’t walk past him or be oblivious to the check the first couple times when there was inevitably no check,” he said. “So, yeah, I thought about it a few times.”
MLBNew York Post

Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman throws temper tantrum after imploding

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman didn’t agree with manager Aaron Boone’s decision to intentionally walk Carlos Santana to load the bases in the ninth inning Wednesday night, and he let everyone watching know about it. After blowing the save in the Yankees’ come-from-behind, 6-5 win over the Royals at the Stadium,...
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Edge Marlins 2-1

The Toronto Blue Jays edged the Miami Marlins 2-1 last night at LoanDepot Park in Florida. The Marlins started the scoring with a solo homerun in the second inning for an early 1-0 lead. MLB RBI leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays’ only run off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth. Alcantara held Toronto to that one run through 8 innings, but Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches against his reliever to break a 9th-inning tie and lift Toronto to the win.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Hot & Not: Stripling is on Fire!

Jays From the Couch looks at which Blue Jays are hot and which are not and this time, Mr Stripling is leading the way. The Toronto Blue Jays have had a rough couple of weeks, but still remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. In the run of a season, players are going to go through their share of ups and downs and here’s a look at some of the current trends: