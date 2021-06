Symrise perfumer Maurice Roucel may have spent nearly 50 years in fragrance, but that hasn’t stopped him from devoting himself to newer brands. Roucel, who started his career in 1973 as a chemist at Chanel and has created fragrances for brands from Hermès to Lancôme and Frédéric Malle, has turned his attention to Shalini Parfum, an independent, New York-based perfume house founded in 2004. The brand is carried in the U.S. by Bergdorf Goodman and a handful of niche boutiques. Prices for its six scents range from $415 to $3,000, and it is the only full collection developed by Roucel.