Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Italy’s M&A Evolution

By Luisa Zargani
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MILAN — Ahead of Milan Men’s Fashion Week, the mergers and acquisitions scene in Italy has been picking up speed, but it is also evolving from the traditional big-fish-eats-small-fish deal making into more nuanced partnerships and platforms meant to support a manufacturing pipeline that is increasingly relevant, yet more at risk in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

wwd.com
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jil Sander
Person
Dondi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Mergers And Acquisitions#Fashion Industry#Fashion Brands#M A#Milan#Milan Men S Fashion Week#Fosun Fashion Group#Ferrari#Italian#Ubertino#M A#Otb#Maison Margiela#French#The Camera Della Moda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
News Break
Fashion
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
WWD

Diego Della Valle on the Colosseum’s Restoration

ROME — “At the Colosseum, the wisest choice is to avoid speaking too much – the competition is 100 to zero,” said Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer of the Tod’s Group. To be sure, the fascination with the majestic Roman landmark and a globally recognizable symbol of...
Designers & Collectionsthefashionlaw.com

What Brands Can Learn from Lanvin’s Quest to Boost Sales, Awareness By Way of a New Pattern

Founded by French fashion designer and entrepreneur Jeanne Lanvin in Paris in 1889, Lanvin has cemented itself into the French fashion landscape over the past 132 years thanks, in large, part to its ready-to-wear. Lanvin’s longstanding focus on garments – from the Ms. Lanvin’s signature robe de style silhouette (and use of color) to former Lanvin creative director Alber Elbaz’s unmatched construction of ruffles and eye-catching adornments – has meant that the brand, which maintains the title of the oldest French fashion house in operation, has lacked the equally robust arsenal of accessories. In other words, it largely lacks the often logo-emblazoned accessories that enable big, conglomerate-owned fashion brands to generate revenues reaching into the billions. However, it seems that current creative director Bruno Sialelli may be trying to change that.
UEFATroy Record

The Latest: Italy's players to decide on taking a knee

——— Italy’s players will decide as a team whether to take a knee before their match against Austria on Saturday in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Italian media reported that the team would not make the anti-racism gesture ahead of the match at Wembley Stadium. Half the players remained standing before the previous match against Wales.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Mancini's Italy looking to make Wembley their own

Roberto Mancini warned Italy were relaxed and ready to pull out another big performance in "the temple of football" at Wembley in Saturday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Austria. Italy are seeking a 12th consecutive win with a clean sheet to advance to the quarter-finals in Munich and keep on...
Businessthefashionlaw.com

Prada, Zegna Take Stakes in Cashmere Supplier, as Consolidation Continues to Gain Steam

Prada revealed this week that it has partnered with fellow Italian fashion company Ermenegildo Zegna Group to acquire a controlling stake in Italian cashmere producer Filati Biagioli Modesto in furtherance of a quest to “secure a domestic supply chain and luxury-goods manufacturing expertise,” Bloomberg reported. The two big-name fashion entities will each take a 40 percent stake in the Montale-based supplier, which is known for its Italian cashmere and “noble yarns,” while the Biagioli family will hold on to 15 percent of the company, and newly-appointed CEO Renato Cotto – who recently served as a director at LVMH’s Loro Piana – will assume a 5 percent holding.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Ralph Toledano: Why Paris Is Flourishing

The buzz is coming back — online and IRL. Paris Men’s Fashion Week is in full swing, declared officially open on Tuesday via a spirited video address from “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy. Travis Scott is in town to unveil a collaboration with Kim Jones at Dior, one of a handful of brands holding live runway spectacles with real audiences. Editors and influencers from across Europe have trickled back into the French capital for the first time in about 15 months as pandemic-related restrictions ease on a good swath of the continent.
Businessmytotalretail.com

PVH Sells 4 Heritage Brands to Authentic Brands Group for $220M

PVH Corp entered a definitive agreement to sell its Heritage brands ARROW, Geoffrey Beene, IZOD, and Van Heusen to focus on global growth brands Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. The company will sell the four Heritage brands to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for $220 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021, following regulatory approvals. While PVH is narrowing its brand portfolio, opting to invest in growing sustainable profits for the Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER brands, ABG is taking the opposite approach, continuing its acquisition spree. The business has acquired Eddie Bauer and Forever 21 in the last year-plus, and is now growing its portfolio with the addition of four new brands.
Designers & CollectionsThe Guardian

Dolce & Gabbana

Fashion house has attracted controversy over clothing and advertising seen to be racially offensive. 'Free bunnies' activists found guilty of trespass after anti-fur protest. Fake blood daubed on walls of Dolce & Gabbana in London where activists dressed as rabbits staged anti-fur protest. Italian fashion brands urged to tackle racism.
Soccernewagebd.net

Mancini rekindles Italy’s love for Azzurri

Roberto Mancini has turned the clock back for Italy, recapturing the atmosphere of the 1990 World Cup the country hosted, with a 1-0 win over Wales capping a perfect Euro 2020 group-stage run. Three years after taking over following Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first...
UEFAPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Atalanta and Sassuolo inspired Italy's transformation

ROME — (AP) — It’s been five years since Italy played at a major tournament, so it’s come as a surprise to many to see the Azzurri completely transformed into an attack-minded juggernaut resembling the elite of modern soccer. Where did the old “catenaccio” system of lockdown defense and occasional...
Aerospace & Defensech-aviation.com

France's La Compagnie expands to Israel, Italy

La Compagnie (B0, Paris Orly) has announced it will expand its network of flights to now include services from Milan Malpensa, Italy and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion, Israel. The French all-premium carrier resumed scheduled flights on June 12 on only its core return route - from Paris Orly to New York Newark. For now, it operates it 2x weekly but will gradually increase the frequency to daily as of September. It will resume its other French service, from Nice, on July 2. Historically, La Compagnie's network has been limited to these two routes, but now it plans to add services from Tel Aviv starting on July 21 albeit initially scheduled as a seasonal route through October 30, 2021.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Italy's Industrial Turnover Growth Accelerates In April

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial turnover increased at the fastest pace in eight months in April, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday. Industrial turnover grew 3.3 percent month-on-month in April, following March's 1.7 percent increase. This was the fastest growth since August 2020. Domestic turnover advanced 4 percent,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Italy's Eni makes oil discovery in Norway

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Vaar Energi, a majority owned unit of Italy's Eni (ENI.MI), has made a "significant" discovery of new oil resources in the mature Balder area of the southern Norwegian North Sea, the company said. The latest preliminary estimates from exploratory wells showed volumes between 60 million-135...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Italy’s State With Coronavirus: Update

Last week, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza established a 5-day quarantine for those travelers coming from the UK. So far, the country has recorded less than 1% of cases with the mutation of the virus. These are the basic facts when talking about the Delta variant in Italy, the coronavirus’ variation which is now threatening the containment of the pandemic in the country. According to virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, interviewed by daily Corriere della Sera, vaccines and high temperatures are helping to contain contagion, so the country can expect a “fairly relaxed summer”, although at the end of the season Italy can expect a UK-like scenario, with an increase in the number of cases. In the meantime, news of cancellations on flight routes between the UK and Italy have caused some frustrations over the past days.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Exor Invests in Italy’s Consumer Goods Excellence

MILAN — Exor is further expanding its reach, investing in consumer goods excellence by supporting the global development of medium-sized Italian companies specialized in this sector. The Agnelli family’s holding Exor, which owns Ferrari, has recently invested in Hermès International’s China project Shang Xia, and in a minority stake in...
MusicArkansas Online

Playing on at Italy's oldest music conservatory

MILAN -- Before the pandemic, students at Italy's oldest and largest music conservatory were always told to move "closer, closer, closer" when they played together. "Because you need to hear each other," said Cristina Frosini, director of the Giuseppe Verdi Music Conservatory in Milan. "Even at a meter's distance, it is harder to play together."
Lifestyletravelleaders.com

INSIDER’S GUIDE TO ITALY

What are some excellent day trips from major cities like Rome, Venice and Milan?. Dino: From Rome, you can either jump on a train from the Vatican station or hire a private limo service to Castel Gandolfo, the incredibly scenic lake district approximately 45 minutes south of the city. This town is famous for one reason alone: it’s the Pope’s summer residence! Aside from its famous citizen, Castel Gandolfo is a quaint little village overlooking the gorgeous lake Albano. Lunch or dine at the ristorante Pagnanelli overlooking the lake whilst enjoying a tapas-Italian style menu and let the team there take you on a hidden labyrinth-like wine cellar visit where they store their vast collection of vintage wines from all over Italy, many of which are signed by famous celebs!