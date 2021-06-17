Italy’s M&A Evolution

Last week, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza established a 5-day quarantine for those travelers coming from the UK. So far, the country has recorded less than 1% of cases with the mutation of the virus. These are the basic facts when talking about the Delta variant in Italy, the coronavirus’ variation which is now threatening the containment of the pandemic in the country. According to virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, interviewed by daily Corriere della Sera, vaccines and high temperatures are helping to contain contagion, so the country can expect a “fairly relaxed summer”, although at the end of the season Italy can expect a UK-like scenario, with an increase in the number of cases. In the meantime, news of cancellations on flight routes between the UK and Italy have caused some frustrations over the past days.