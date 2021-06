Rarely does a beauty product impress me anymore. That sounds pessimistic as hell, but it’s true. There are simply so many beauty brands popping up every single day, particularly in the “clean beauty” arena. This, to me and to Uoma Beauty Founder Sharon Chuter, is essentially a “bullsh*t hysteria” industry masked as science but is largely built on marketing tactics, fear, and exclusivity. Sometimes, it seems like the bar for introducing something new to the beauty market is on the floor. But not for Chuter, who, after much research and planning since the launch of Uoma Beauty in 2018, is releasing an extension of her brand: Uoma by Sharon C., available on the Uoma Beauty website and exclusively at Walmart on June 18.