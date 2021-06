The e-commerce marketplace in India is already worth more than $80 billion this year and, by 2027, will have touched $200 billion in value. To bring order to the cutthroat e-commerce space, the Centre has proposed sweeping changes to the Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules that it had notified in July last year. The amendments, to which the Centre will receive suggestions from the public till July 6, 2021, are designed to give substantially regulate the functioning of e-commerce platforms. From what they sell and how they sell to who they should designate to deal with consumers’ complaints, the draft rules promise wide-ranging changes. Here’s a look at the key amendments: