Salisbury, NC

City approves permit for child care center near downtown

By Natalie Anderson
Salisbury Post
 9 days ago

SALISBURY — City Council members on Tuesday approved a special use permit for a new child care center to operate on West Innes Street near downtown. Lamont Savage, a local real estate agent and CEO/founder of Learning 2 Achieve Success Academy on Willow Road, received a special use permit to operate a 2,400-square-foot child care center at 612 West Innes St., about three blocks from the city’s officially designated downtown. The permit is for a .37-acre parcel in a district zoned “residential mixed use.”

salisburypost.com
