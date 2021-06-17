Youth Haven care workers excel as role models

Imagine being a child and the person you look up to, the person you respect and admire the most, is also the person who is abusing and neglecting you. The betrayal of a mentor has a significant negative impact on a child, creating feelings of fear, mistrust, and low self-esteem. Being removed from the abuse and placed in a safe foster care home removes the immediate threat of physical danger, but the long-lasting effects of the trauma endured by children and teens can be deadly if left untreated.