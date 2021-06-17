Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Atlanta United 2 suffers 1-0 loss at Memphis 901 FC

By Atlanta United Communications
atlutd.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United 2 fell 1-0 on the road at Memphis 901 FC Wednesday night. Rocco Ríos Novo tied his season-high of six saves and Atlanta United Homegrown Bryce Washington made his professional debut. Atlanta had an early look on goal from Connor Stanley in the fifth minute when he fired...

www.atlutd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadeem Dacres
Person
Bryce Washington
Person
Zach Carroll
Person
Dominic Oduro
Person
John Berner
Person
Michael Salazar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis 901 Fc#Atlanta United 2#Leaving Atlanta#Atl Utd#Okc Energy Fc#Memphis Shots On Target#Atlanta Passing Accuracy#United Homegrown#The United Soccer League#Major League Soccer#Usl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSDoc's Sports Service

Atlanta United FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction, 6/20/2021 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Atlanta (+131) Philadelphia (+218) Alejandro Bedoya and the Philadelphia Union (4-2-2, 2nd in Eastern Conference) travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday where they'll meet Atlanta United (2-4-1, 8th in Eastern Conference). The expected starting goalkeepers will be Brad Guzan for Atlanta United and Andre Blake for the Philadelphia Union. The moneyline on this contest has Atlanta United coming in at +131 and the Zolos are at +218. The over/under is set at 2.75.
MLSwmcactionnews5.com

901 FC beats Atlanta United 2 in season opener at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Finally, after five straight games away from home to start the season, Memphis 901 FC played its United Soccer League Home Opener at AutoZone Park Wednesday night against Atlanta United 2. As always, the tradition at the Zone, the Pre-Match Guitar Smash, this time performed by...
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Box Score | Philadelphia Union 2, Atlanta United FC 2

Atlanta, GA. (June 20, 2021) – The Philadelphia Union took a trip to Mercedes Benz Stadium to take on Atlanta United FC on Sunday, that ended in a 2-2 draw for a point on the road. With the draw, the Union now sit third in the Eastern Conference with 15 points. The match was played at a fast pace for most of the first half. Both teams looked to play quick, counter-attacking soccer, which resulted in 16 total shots before halftime. Andre Blake finished the first half with two saves to keep the score level. In the second half, it was Atlanta who got on the board first from off an own goal from Kacper Przybylko in the 58th minute. In the last 10 minutes of the match, Atlanta would double their lead in the 83rd minute with a goal from Anton Walkes. One minute later, the Union pulled a goal back when Cory Burke found the back of the net off a rebound from Jamiro Monteiro’s initial shot. In minute four of stoppage time, Monteiro found Jakob Glesnes in the midfield who took a shot from far-out that hit the crossbar, eventually bouncing in for the game-tying goal. With the match ending in a draw, the Union are now unbeaten in their last six matches.
MLSaccesswdun.com

Match preview: Atlanta United vs. New York City FC

ATLANTA — Atlanta United returns to action Wednesday night as it travels to face New York City FC at Red Bull Arena. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be regionally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. For all statistics and media information, please visit our...
MLSchatsports.com

Match Recap | NYCFC 1-0 Atlanta United

New York City FC were back in action midweek against Gabriel Henize’s Atlanta United. The Boys in Blue secured a huge 1-0 win thanks to a 69th minute strike by Ismael Tajouri-Shradi strike - his fourth in four games. New York City FC were on the hunt for a win...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United falls to NYCFC in Red Bull Arena

Atlanta United played New York City FC to a 1-0 loss Wednesday night at *checks notes Red Bull Arena, home of the New York Red Bulls. The draw moves Atlanta’s record to 2-2-5 and keeps the Five Stripes in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored the sole...
MLSDaily Lobo

New Mexico United duels Austin Bold FC, ends in 0-0 draw

Under a smoldering Albuquerque sun, New Mexico United returned to Isotopes Park on Saturday, June 12 for a 0-0 draw against Austin Bold FC. Alongside the game, the night was themed “Pride on the Pitch,” supported by 9,288 fans that came to show their pride; the game was completely sold out within its 75% maximum capacity restriction.
MLSchicagofirefc.com

Chicago Fire FC Set for Full Fan Experience at Soldier Field Starting on July 3 Against Atlanta United FC

CHICAGO (June 14, 2021) – Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club’s match against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, July 3 at Soldier Field will mark the debut of its full fan experience, including the lifting of capacity restrictions. The 100 and 200 sections (approx. 28,500 seats), in typical soccer configuration, will be fully available for Fire fans to purchase. The announcement comes in conjunction with the state of Illinois and city of Chicago announcing a full reopening after 15 months of coronavirus-related restrictions.
Texas StateBryan College Station Eagle

Cavalry winless streak extends to three with 3-1 loss to Texas United

A heat map of the Brazos Valley Cavalry’s possession Thursday against Texas United would light up a vast majority of the field. But the attacking penalty box remained nearly barren of touches in a 3-1 loss at Edible Field. The Cavalry (2-2-3, 9 points) mustered two shots on goal, both...
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Duluth FC Academy suffers first loss to Granite City

Duluth FC Academy, of the Duluth Amateur Soccer League (DASL), suffered their first loss of the season to Granite City FC Sunday in Duluth. Duluth fell 4-3 to Granite City. Matt Magnuson, Blake Hansen, and Jordan Finnerton each scored for Duluth while Finn Huffington tallied two assists. They're back in...
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Philadelphia visits Atlanta United FC after 3 straight shutout wins

Philadelphia Union (4-2-2) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-1-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +142, Philadelphia +196, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into a matchup with Atlanta United FC after notching three straight shutout wins. Atlanta United FC compiled a 6-13-4 record overall during the...
New York City, NYNewsTimes

Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0

LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 5. 2B_Acuña Jr. (16), Villar (10). HR_Acuña Jr. (20). Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller returning to the... Breanna Stewart earns WNBA-best third Player of the Week... New York. Eickhoff 4 3 0 0 3 3. Castro L,2-2 1 1 1 1 0 0. Reid-Foley 1...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0

A-flied out for Kim in the 5th. LOB_St. Louis 5, Atlanta 3. HR_Acuña Jr. (19), off Kim. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (44). Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Sosa, O'Neill); Atlanta 0. RISP_St. Louis 0 for 2; Atlanta 0 for 0. GIDP_Almonte. DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Sosa, Goldschmidt). St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA. Kim,...
MLSfcdallas.com

FC Dallas Draws 1-1 with Minnesota United FC

Eighteen-year-old Homegrown Forward Ricardo Pepi scored the game-tying goal. Nkosi Tafari and Facundo Quignon made their MLS debuts. Paxton Pomykal made his first start since August 16, 2020 against Nashville SC. Jimmy Maurer registered seven saves in tonight’s draw, tying his MLS career-high record during the regular season. He made...
Baseballbeaconjournal.com

Lack of timely hits cost RubberDucks in 1-0 loss at Bowie

The RubberDucks collected six hits, including two doubles, but stranded nine baserunners in a loss Wednesday night at Bowie. Richard Palacios and Oscar Gonzalez both went 2-for-4 with a double to lead the Ducks (21-15). On the hill, starting pitcher Shane McCarthy (0-2) gave up the lone run of the...
MLSvavel.com

Goals and highlights: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. With this goal by Chicharito, Galaxy is beating Whitecaps. 10:10 PMa day ago. Tune in hereVancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Live Score. Do...