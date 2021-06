Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Three included the additions of ’80s action heroes to the franchise. This allowed players to hop into matches as John Rambo and John McClane. The crossover was further hyped up when Nakatomi Plaza became a location in Warzone. As Season Four for Call of Duty is just around the corner, the ’80s action heroes are almost ready to depart from the store. Although the bundles have been in the store for almost a month, players are still discovering secrets like the John McClane MP5 Easter egg in Black Ops Cold War.