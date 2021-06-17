How to unlock the MG 82 and C58 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 4
Season four is here in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone—and there are two new guns to unlock right at the start. The MG 82 is a full-auto light machine gun with the “highest fire rate in class with improved aiming speed” that offers “moderate recoil and damage with increased ammo capacity.” The second gun, the C58, is a full-auto assault rifle with “high damage at close range with a slower fire rate” and “fast bullet velocity and reliable recoil control with less ammo capacity.”dotesports.com