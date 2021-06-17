How to unlock the MG 82 and C58 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 4

This season was always going to be a weird one. It’s the midway point of the current Call Of Duty game, with the next one assumed to be coming in November, and there may be a little bit of fatigue kicking in. I’ve put almost six days into the multiplayer so far (my account shows 162 hours), so I’m only thirty-eight hours away from my all time high of two hundred in Modern Warfare 2019, and given I’m most likely breaking that record I’ve been looking for other ways to change up the gameplay while I wait. The seasons do a decent job of that; the start of Season 3 definitely felt like more of a good thing, and while not bad still left things feeling a little labored. With the beginning of Season 4, I feel good about the content, but I do worry that I’ll be right back to that weary feeling if the grind doesn’t get a little less… grindy.