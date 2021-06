The Oakland Symphony has announced its 2021-22 season, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Michael Morgan as the company’s music director. “For over 30 years, he has championed the role of the Oakland Symphony as a community builder — bringing us all together through dedication to education, celebration of the full range of music in our community, and leadership in collaborating with other local arts organizations,” said James Hasler, President of Oakland Symphony Board of Directors, in a press release. “What Michael is doing here is being watched by orchestras around the country. As I travel, I often meet artists, composers, and orchestra executives who tell me about the impact that Michael has made in their lives.”