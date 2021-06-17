Cancel
Opera Italiana is in the Air to Reopen Naumberg Bandshell with Outdoor Concert

By Logan Martell
operawire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 28, 2021, Opera Italiana is in the Air will present a free, outdoor concert which will mark the official reopening of the Naumberg Bandshell in Central Park. Led by conductor Alvise Casellati, the program will include arias from Italian works, and will be performed by musicians from The Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, and students from Juilliard and the Manhattan School of Music; there will also be a performance of works by 17-year-old Mondriana Villegas from the NY Phil’s Very Young Composers program.

