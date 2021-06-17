Opera Italiana is in the Air to Reopen Naumberg Bandshell with Outdoor Concert

The Cedar Rapids Opera’s Juneteenth concerts open with an aria from one of Ms. Morrison’s favorite American composers, Samuel Barber. Ms. Morrison will present ‘Give me my robe’ from Act III of Barber’s opera based on Shakespeare’s play and text “Anthony and Cleopatra.” Mark Anthony has just died in Cleopatra’s arms, and instead of conceding to Caesar, Cleopatra chooses to die by her own hand with honor, wearing her own robe and crown, and by placing an asp on her chest. Cleopatra was one of Leontyne Price’s signature operatic roles. Mr. Outlaw follows with ‘Three Songs for Baritone’ by Black American composer, Robert Owens.