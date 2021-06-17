Ermonela Jaho, Lisette Oropesa & Daniela Mack Lead Teatro de la Maestranza’s 2021-22 Season
The Teatro de la Maestranza in Seville, Spain has announced its 2021-22 season. Here is a look at the operatic and vocal performances. Ermonela Jaho and Carmen Solís alternate the title role in Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” with Amadi Lagha, Enrique Ferrer, Damián del Castillo, Gerardo Bullón, Moisés Marín, Felipe Bou, José Manuel Díaz, and Diana Larios. Alain Guingal conducts and Joan Anton Rechi directs.operawire.com