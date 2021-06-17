Ermonela Jaho, Lisette Oropesa & Daniela Mack Lead Teatro de la Maestranza’s 2021-22 Season

Teatro Grattacielo’s Young Artists Deliver Delightful Evening of Verismo’s Hidden Gems with Guest Star Karen Slack. The young artists of Teatro Grattacielo, along with special guest star the inimitable Karen Slack, showcased rare gems of verismo arias and art songs at the company’s 2021 Annual Fund Gala presented in collaboration with Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy. Teatro Grattacielo held the gala at the opulent Columbus Citizens Foundation in New York City on Friday evening, June 18. The gala was filmed in front of an invited audience and live-streamed to those around the world.