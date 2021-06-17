Cancel
Performing Arts

Berkshire Opera Festival Announces Full Capacity Seating & Production Updates

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Berkshire Opera Festival has announced cast updates and an indoor, full capacity 2021 summer season. The company announced that its largest and most robust to date will be shown with no seating restrictions. In a press release, it said, “BOF continues to work closely with each venue to refine safety protocols based on the most current state guidelines and industry best practices. BOF will require that all of its artists, staff, and interns are fully vaccinated, and each audience member must wear a mask while inside the theater, regardless of vaccination status.”

operawire.com
