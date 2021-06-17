Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Son's Name After Daughter Alessi, 2, Meets Him for First Time

Bringing Up Bates has gained a new mini member! Josie Bates gave birth to her and Kelton Balka’s second child on Monday, June 14. “After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating our baby’s arrival, Kelton and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome our little baby girl, Hazel Sloane Balka, into the world,” the couple exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 15. “This pregnancy was much more complex than our first due to complications we had from a previous miscarriage in August 2020, so we were a little nervous, but delivery went so smoothly thanks to Dr. Brabson’s incredible birthing team, our midwife, Laura, and the kind nurses at Tenova North Birthing Center. We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms.”