OBITUARY: Thomas L. Greene Sr., 89, of West Melbourne, Passed Away After Chronic Illness Battle
BREVARD COUNTY • WEST MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Thomas L Greene, Sr. passed away on June 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with a chronic illness. Tom was born on October 6, 1931 to his parents, Doughton and Joy Greene in Boone, NC, where he was raised. In 1950, he graduated from Cove Creek High School and began working on a bachelor’s degree at Appalachian State Teachers College, until he was drafted during the Korean War conflict.spacecoastdaily.com