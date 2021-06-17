Cancel
Salisbury, NC

Horizons summer camp takes students on mission to Mars

By Carl Blankenship
Salisbury Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY – Mars is roughly 140 million miles away from Earth, but Woodson Planetarium provides a glimpse of the red planet in Salisbury. A small group of students this week has been exploring the planet at Horizons Unlimited as part of its Mission to Mars summer camp. The campers have learned about things such as the treacherous dust on Mars, getting the trajectory of a launch correct to actually land on the planet instead of flying off into the space.

www.salisburypost.com
#Space Exploration#Mission To Mars#Woodson Planetarium#Horizons Unlimited#N C Space Grant
