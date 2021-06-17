Cancel
Saint Michaels, MD

St. Michaels advances to third 1A state title game in five years

By Kenny Christopher
WMDT.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MICHAELS, MD.- Behind an 8-1 run in the final six innings, the St. Michaels Saints defaced 2019 1A runner up McDonough 8-5 to advance to the 1A State Title game on Friday. After wining it all back in 2017, St. Michaels made a return to the big stage in 2018. The 1A state title game but fell in a four hour, 9 mining marathon 12-8 to Boonsboro. The following season, the Saints fell just two games short of the big game when they fell to Mardela 6-4 in the regional final. This afternoon, the Saints had yet another shot at the title game as they welcomed 2019 runner up McDonough into town.

