Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Landis, NC

Landis removed from Local Government Commission’s watch list

By Natalie Anderson
Salisbury Post
 9 days ago

LANDIS — After two years of being listed on the Local Government Commission’s watch list, Landis officials were informed earlier this month the town has been removed. The Unit Assistance List is developed and issued annually by the Local Government Commission, which is part of the Department of State Treasurer. The list includes any unit with a low-, moderate- or high-risk score in internal control issues, general fund financial issues or water/sewer fund financial issues. The town received an email from Mark Baker, program analyst in the State and Local Government Finance Division, on June 9 notifying it of the removal.

www.salisburypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Landis, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Budget#Internal Control#The Department Of State#Lgc#Seaford#Finance#Post#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — From sinkholes to concrete-weakening saltwater intrusion, theories abound on what caused a Florida beachside condominium tower to collapse with no warning. The Champlain Towers South building in Surfside that partially went down was in the midst of its 40-year recertification process, which requires detailed structural...
Colorado StatePosted by
Fox News

Colorado cop killer’s chilling words revealed: ‘My goal today is to kill Arvada PD officers’

Authorities in Colorado on Friday released chilling excerpts from the twisted writings of the killer of Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley, who was slain Monday. The remarks were contained in a four-page letter seething with hatred for police officers. The existence of the letter had confirmed by a source to FOX 31 of Denver earlier in the week but Friday was the first time the station saw the letter.