Landis removed from Local Government Commission’s watch list

LANDIS — After two years of being listed on the Local Government Commission’s watch list, Landis officials were informed earlier this month the town has been removed. The Unit Assistance List is developed and issued annually by the Local Government Commission, which is part of the Department of State Treasurer. The list includes any unit with a low-, moderate- or high-risk score in internal control issues, general fund financial issues or water/sewer fund financial issues. The town received an email from Mark Baker, program analyst in the State and Local Government Finance Division, on June 9 notifying it of the removal.