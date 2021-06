SALISBURY — The ready smile, the perpetual twinkle in his eye and the heart that seemed bigger than his 130-pound frame could hold. Sonny Allen was all these and more. Elmer “Sonny” Allen died Monday at age 90, on the 69th anniversary of his wedding to the late Janie Allen. Those who know him imagined a joyous reunion of the couple after his passing. His three children and five grandchildren adored the man.