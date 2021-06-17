Editorial: Salisbury should talk about solutions to violence, too

It’s understandable if you think gun violence in Salisbury is worse than usual in 2021. From Sunday, June 6, to Sunday, June 13, Salisbury saw three shootings that resulted in a death. Not yet through the first six months, the city is well on its way to top murders for 2020, when there were seven, and even with 2018, when there were six. Last week alone, Salisbury murders topped all of 2019, when there were just two.