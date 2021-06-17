Cancel
Cole, Sanchez, Chapman come through as Yanks edge Blue Jays

By MIKE HAIM ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 9 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Gerrit Cole pitched eight effective innings, pinch-hitter Gary Sanchez connected for a two-run homer and Aroldis Chapman dodged trouble in the ninth as the New York Yankees held off the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Wednesday night. Sanchez's 10th homer of the season in the seventh...

www.semoball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Masahiro Tanaka
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Homer
Person
Clint Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#Ap#The Blue Jays#Trainer S Room#Il#Triple A Buffalo
