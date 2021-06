With a 2-0 night, I return to my winning form. Watching the Los Angeles/Minnesota matchup, I realized how the Sparks manage to play such ferocious defense: they constantly foul the crap out of the other team. This, is an objective fact, not an opinion. Sure, head coach Derek Fisher deserves credit for having his team play with huge energy, trapping, and never letting an opposing ball handler feel comfortable. But he also deserves credit for following the philosophy of the Georgetown Hoyas in the early 80s: banking on the refs not being able to call five fouls at once. If I had a nickel for every missed reach-in thirty-five feet from the basket, and a dime for every missed over-the-back, I could make up for the games I lost on Friday.