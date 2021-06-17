Yankees’ Gerrit Cole pitching differently in new MLB reality: Sherman

The season is 60 percent full. That stands as Yankee optimism right now. That more than half the season remains to honor their pedigree and payroll. Because the 40 percent of the schedule that has been played has been so empty. If you believe in the 2021 Yankees, it is about a lot of seasons that are not 2021. It is about those years since 1993 when they finished above .500 and — at minimum — were in playoff contention well into September (albeit not 1994 when a strike ended the season in August) no matter how perilous the picture looked.