Yankees’ Gerrit Cole pitching differently in new MLB reality: Sherman

By Joel Sherman
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results were Gerrit Cole. Two runs. Eight innings. But this was a different Cole, operating under a new reality. Despite peak velocity, Cole did not hunt the top of the zone regularly with his fastball. In its place were the most changeups he had ever thrown in a major league game. Cole worked quicker, and on a windy night in Buffalo he rubbed up baseballs frequently and frantically as if a genie would pop out and grant him a few pitching wishes.

