YSUP Rowan launches month-long drug use prevention campaign
SALISBURY — Youth Substance Use Prevention of Rowan County has launched a monthlong campaign aimed at curbing youth exposure to drugs. Safe@Home is an engagement campaign pushing out a mix of event, services and information aimed at helping people keep their medication secured at home and safely disposing of old medication. The campaign is encouraging folks to lock up medications, secure alcohol and dispose of old medication to prevent children from getting ahold of those items.www.salisburypost.com