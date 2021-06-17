High Rock Lake Association calls for entries in Fourth of July dock decorating contest

Jun. 19—The city of Elgin is holding a kids bike decorating contest and a home and business decorating contest with the theme What Fourth of July Means to Me. In the bike contest, which can also include strollers, wagons and scooters, participants are asked to take photos of their entries and upload them to social media by July 11. Entries should include the hashtag #bikeforth and post setting needs to be "public" so they can be seen by judges, a news release said.