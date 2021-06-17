High Rock Lake Association calls for entries in Fourth of July dock decorating contest
The High Rock Lake Association’s third annual July 4th Holiday Dock Decorating Competition is issuing a call for participants. The High Rock Lake Association is a 55-year-old membership-based nonprofit organization that has been the voice for the lake residents in Davidson and Rowan counties. It’s is continuing the friendly competition among homeowners to show their dock decorating skills. Official viewing from the lake will be June 28th through the holiday weekend. The winning dock owner will receive a 4-foot-tall carved oar trophy for the summer season and bragging rights over their neighbors.www.salisburypost.com