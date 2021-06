The president of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta referred this Wednesday evening to the renewal of Leo Messi, coinciding with the presentation of the TV3 documentary of the Argentine; 'Messi, the tenth art': “Leo Messi's boots will continue on the Camp Nou pitch. He wants to stay. I do not contemplate a no. But it isn't easy. We'll do what we can. There is no need to seduce him, he is determined if there are a series of circumstances to stay."