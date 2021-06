If you have an autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis, you may be wondering if the COVID-19 vaccine is right for you. The American College of Rheumatology supports the vaccination of individuals with autoimmune diseases against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise individuals with autoimmune conditions may receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but there is no data currently available about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people with autoimmune conditions.