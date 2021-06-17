Naples limiting more beach parking to residents only

The City of Naples is limiting more beach parking to residents only.

These designated spaces can be found at Broad Avenue and 11th Avenue South.

The city says the beach end at Broad Avenue South has 21 spaces that will now be resident parking only. The beach end at 11th Avenue South has 13 spaces that will now be resident-only parking.

Some residents say they're looking forward to having a few more spots designated just for them, especially when visitors descend on the area.

"Definitely peak season, it's a good thing because it gives us some place to park because it just gets too populated, got no place to park. There's not a lot of parking in the area so either the city has to make some designated parking or keep this up for the locals who pay their taxes and enjoy the area."

About 400 spaces will now be resident parking only. This means those spaces will only be available to people living in the City of Naples or Collier County who have a beach parking pass.