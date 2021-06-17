Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Naples limiting more beach parking to residents only

By WFTX Digital Team
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMm63_0aWoZDVT00

The City of Naples is limiting more beach parking to residents only.

These designated spaces can be found at Broad Avenue and 11th Avenue South.

The city says the beach end at Broad Avenue South has 21 spaces that will now be resident parking only. The beach end at 11th Avenue South has 13 spaces that will now be resident-only parking.

Some residents say they're looking forward to having a few more spots designated just for them, especially when visitors descend on the area.

"Definitely peak season, it's a good thing because it gives us some place to park because it just gets too populated, got no place to park. There's not a lot of parking in the area so either the city has to make some designated parking or keep this up for the locals who pay their taxes and enjoy the area."

About 400 spaces will now be resident parking only. This means those spaces will only be available to people living in the City of Naples or Collier County who have a beach parking pass.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Government
Naples, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related