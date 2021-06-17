Katie Ledecky shows dominance, poise at U.S. Olympics swim trials
OMAHA, Neb. -- In about 60 minutes, Katie Ledecky managed to do several things. She won the 200-meter freestyle title (1:55:11), collected her gold medal at the ceremony and gave a short pool-side press conference (where she joked that she couldn't form words because she was internally warming up for the next race). Then she walked back out to the pool to thundering Omaha applause. It was like watching a perfectly choreographed dance.