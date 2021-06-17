Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Katie Ledecky shows dominance, poise at U.S. Olympics swim trials

By Aishwarya Kumar
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. -- In about 60 minutes, Katie Ledecky managed to do several things. She won the 200-meter freestyle title (1:55:11), collected her gold medal at the ceremony and gave a short pool-side press conference (where she joked that she couldn't form words because she was internally warming up for the next race). Then she walked back out to the pool to thundering Omaha applause. It was like watching a perfectly choreographed dance.

www.espn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Nathan Adrian
Person
Zach Harting
Person
Allison Schmitt
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Regan Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#15 40 50#15 51 18#University Of Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Related
Omaha, NEUSA Today

At swimming trials, Ledecky keeping an eye on NHL playoffs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Even as she attempts to qualify for her third U.S. Olympic team, champion swimmer Katie Ledecky is keeping an eye on the NHL playoffs. Her uncle, Jon Ledecky, is a co-owner of the New York Islanders. The team has advanced to the final four of the Stanley Cup playoffs, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-seven series for the chance to take on either Las Vegas or Montreal in the final.
Swimming & SurfingNBC Washington

Katie Ledecky Wins 200- and 1,500-Meter Freestyle Races at Olympic Trials

Ledecky wins 200- and 1,500-meter races at Olympic trials originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With only 70 minutes between races, star American swimmer Katie Ledecky won the Olympic qualifiers for the 200- and 1,500-meter freestyle in dominant fashion. The two events represent the shortest and longest events on Ledecky’s program but neither proved to be much of a challenge for the five-time gold medalist.
Omaha, NEPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Katie Ledecky is Islanders fan of Olympic proportions

OMAHA, Neb. — Even as she attempts to qualify for her third U.S. Olympic team, champion swimmer Katie Ledecky is keeping an eye on the NHL playoffs. Her uncle, Jon Ledecky, is a co-owner of the Islanders, the Lightning’s opponent in the league semifinals. As the series begins Sunday, Katie...
Swimming & Surfingthesportsexaminer.com

SWIMMING: Dressel crushes 50 m Fly field for second U.S. Trials win; Ledecky gets fourth Trials win in 800 m Free

The penultimate day of the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha showcased the two superstars of the American team for Tokyo: Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky. Dressel left no doubt in his first event, the men’s 100 m Butterfly final, storming to a win by more than a second in 49.87 over Tom Shields (51.19) and Luca Urlando (51.19). Not quite as fast as his world-leading 49.76 in the semis, but still the no. 5 performance in history. Dressel now owns eight of the top 11 times in this event ever.
Omaha, NEPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch USA Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: Live stream, TV schedule as Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Lochte aim for Tokyo

The road to the Tokyo Summer Olympics leads through Omaha, Nebraska as the USA Olympic Swimming Trials roll on this week. American swimming stars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel are among the names to watch as swimmers aiming for the gold during the 2021 Olympics. Meanwhile, some familiar faces, like four-time Olympic Ryan Lochte will also garner plenty of attention this week as Team USA prepares for its first Olympics without Michael Phelps in recent memory.
Swimming & SurfingClick2Houston.com

Katie Ledecky dominates 800m free, sets up historic Tokyo sweep

Katie Ledecky can now shift her focus to Tokyo after qualifying for her fourth and final individual event Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. Ledecky won the women’s 800m freestyle – the event in which she is a two-time defending Olympic champion – in 8:14.62, over five seconds ahead of the rest of the field. She still holds the world record of 8:04.79, set at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Omaha, NEklkntv.com

Huskers complete swims in U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) – Nebraska swimmers Autumn Haebig and Audrey Coffey completed their participation in U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday. Coffey, a junior from Naperville, Illinois, capped off the swims for the Huskers by finishing 24th in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle....
Swimming & SurfingClick2Houston.com

Meet the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swim Team

With a mix of returning Olympians and fresh faces, the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team is sure to make waves at the Tokyo Games. In total, 53 swimmers have been named to represent Team USA, including an astonishing 11 teenagers making their Olympic debut in Tokyo. Below are some of the...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

15-Year-Old Katie Grimes Ne Olympics Mei Banai Jagah

LCM (50m) Day 7 Finals Live Stream (NBC) 2012 mei, 15-year-old Katie Ledecky ne 800 free mei six seconds drop karke U.S. Olympic Trials field ko stun kiya aur apni first Olympic team mei jagah bhi banai. Nine years later, ek aur 15-year-old Katie Grimes ne 11 seconds drop karke...