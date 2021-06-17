Loki Director Teases "Interesting" Journey For Miss Minutes

The second episode of Disney+'s Loki is now out into the world, and it's filled with moments that fans are still trying to process. In and amidst the crazy changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its timeline, the episode had some adorable moments for Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), the cartoon clock mascot for the Time Variance Authority. While her appearance in the episode was brief, it definitely raised some questions — and according to series director Kate Herron, it will go into some unexpected directions. Spoilers for the second episode of Loki, titled "The Variant", below! Only look if you want to know!