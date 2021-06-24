Philadelphia 76ers | Game Recap: Hawks 109, Sixers 106

Cancel
After trailing by as many as 26 points, the No. 5 seed Hawks defeated the No. 1 seed 76ers, 109-106, in Game 5. Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with a Playoff career-high 39 points, along with seven assists in the victory, while Joel Embiid (37 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks) and Seth Curry (Playoff career-high 36 points, seven 3pt FGM) combined for 73 points for the 76ers in the losing effort. The Hawks lead this best-of-seven series, 3-2, with Game 6 taking place on Friday

