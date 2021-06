Thomas Rhett is currently one of the biggest country singers in the music industry. He's won multiple Grammy Awards, has already landed 15 number one hits on the Billboard chart, and was recently named Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. But for the country star, whose full name is Thomas Rhett Akins Jr., country music was always a part of his life. He grew up the son of Rhett Akins, a Nashville star turned prominent songwriter. In fact, the two have even collaborated multiple times over the years.