One of the coolest parts about Nashville is you just never know what country star is going to show up and give a surprise performance out of nowhere. On June 21, Jimmy Buffett fans were in for a real treat when the Key West crooner showed up to perform an unscheduled show with his Coral Reefer Band at Nashville's Exit/In, the very same place he first performed in the '70s before he was a major star. This year, the beloved Tennessee club is celebrating its 50th anniversary after first opening its doors in 1971. Over the years they have welcomed a slew of incredible rock and country music performers including Tom Petty, Miranda Lambert, The Police, and more.