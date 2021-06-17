Deadline approaches to apply for Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Rowan program

SALISBURY — The deadline to apply for the Chamber of Commerce’s 2021-22 Leadership Rowan class is Friday at 5 p.m. Leadership Rowan is a nine-month experience that brings together leaders throughout the county. Members of the class attend an opening retreat where they participate in a SIMSOC exercise that focuses on the importance of diversity and inclusion. Then, class members commit one day each month to explore the community and discover what makes Rowan County distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts.