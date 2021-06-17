State Golf: Erholtz finishes 2nd by 1 shot despite an ace
Staples-Motley’s Beck Erholtz came out firing in Day Two of the Class 2A state tournament Wednesday, June 16, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. The senior went into his second round three shots behind Cloquet’s Sam Baker. Erholtz started on the 10th hole and bogeyed two of his five holes, but got it all back on the 90-yard par 3 15th hole with an ace. He used a 54-degree wedge on that hole and it was his first ever hole-in-one.www.brainerddispatch.com