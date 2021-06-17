State Golf: Erholtz finishes 2nd by 1 shot despite an ace

The Boys Golf Team traveled to Battle Creek Last weekend to compete in the Division 2 State Finals at Bedford Valley Golf Course. The team of Caden Gloss, Tyler Plassman, Cole Burke, Gavin Witt, Will Barrett and Liam Bazner played exceptional golf each day shooting their best team scores of the season! They ended the tournament tied for 10th place ending an incredible season for the Trojans. A big thank you goes out to our seniors Tyler Plassman and Caden Gloss for their great play during the last 4 years. Your passion for the game and leadership with the team have been key to our success. You will be missed but never forgotten!