MLB

Astros route Rangers as Altuve makes history

crossroadstoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Astros’ Jose Altuve runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) 1 of 6. Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve runs the bases after hitting a home run against...

www.crossroadstoday.com
MLBbettingpros.com

Astros' Altuve will be a popular pick with player props when facing the Twins

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has homered in four consecutive games and five of his last six. He looks to stay hot in the second game of their three-game series tonight against the Minnesota Twins. Betting Impact:. As no lineups have been released yet, no sportsbooks have any odds...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Continues power surge

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in Friday's 6-4 victory over Minnesota. The second baseman drilled a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning, giving him three straight games with a long ball. Altuve has homered five times overall through 10 games this month -- in fact, half of his 10 hits in June have left the park. After going deep only five times in 210 plate appearances during the shortened 2020 campaign, Altuve has swatted 12 homers through 247 plate appearances this season.
MLBBirmingham Star

MLB roundup: Astros top Rangers on Jose Altuve's 10th-inning slam

Jose Altuve clubbed a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 6-3 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Altuve socked his 13th home run into the Crawford Boxes in left field off Texas reliever Demarcus Evans (0-2), answering the solo run Texas scored off Astros closer Ryan Pressly (3-1) in the top of the 10th.
MLBmyradioworks.net

Astros rout Twins 14-3

Michael Brantley had his second four-hit game of the series and drove in four runs, part of a 20-hit attack that helped the Houston Astros rout Minnesota 14-3 Sunday to take two of three from the Twins. Minnesota’s Michael Pineda (3-4) left after four innings due to a reoccurrence of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: surprises in first All-Star voting update

With MLB All-Star voting in full swing, the first batch of voting has been counted with the update being released. We have known that the Houston Astros have legitimate contenders for the Mid-Summer Classic, but it took an unorthodox turn. The Houston Astros have their starting nine in the top...
Houston, TXDallas News

Rangers squander another quality start from Kyle Gibson; Astros’ Jose Altuve hits walk-off grand slam

HOUSTON — On the first night of the post-Spider Tack Era, there was nothing different about Kyle Gibson. The Rangers ace — and, yes, we’re using that term — threw his array of sinkers, changeups and not especially spinn-y breaking balls. He was dominant with it again. He ended up allowing Houston a run in six innings and leaving his with 11th quality start of the year and line for a win.
MLBESPN

Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2

HOUSTON -- — Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Thursday night. “He continues to amaze us hitting the ball out of the ballpark," manager Dusty Baker said of...
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Texas Rangers at Astros

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.96) vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (4-0, 2.13); Wednesday, RHP Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.68) vs. RHP Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.37). Astros (37-28) update: Houston, which has won 10 of its last 14 games, leads the majors in runs (358, 14 more than the Dodgers), hits (619, 52 more than the Blue Jays), batting average (.274, 10 points higher than Toronto), on-base percentage (.344, two points higher than the White Sox) and OPS (.789, eight points higher than the Jays). The Astros have also struck out a major league-low 468 times, 27 fewer than the Mets. … Michael Brantley has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going for 23 for 53 (.434) in that span with six doubles and 10 RBIs. In his five games since coming off the injured list, he has reached base in 15 of 23 plate appearances. … The Astros plan to piggyback Jake Odorizzi with McCullers in Tuesday’s game.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Rescues team in 10th

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a grand slam home run in Tuesday's 6-3 extra-inning win over Texas. Altuve muscled up and took Demarcus Evans deep in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Houston a walkoff win. It was the seventh blast in the last 14 contests for the second baseman.
MLBexpressnews.com

Jose Altuve, Chas McCormick homer twice as Astros sweep Rangers

Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday spoke of the game’s best hitters perpetually visualizing success in clutch conditions. “You have to play these things out in your mind,” Baker said of a routine that should begin in childhood, “and the more times you come through, the more times you’ll want to be there.”
MLBwgnradio.com

Power player Jose Altuve leads Astros against White Sox

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has a proven track record of decent power. He slugged 24 home runs in consecutive seasons in 2016-17 before clubbing a career-high 31 in 2019. But Altuve is currently on a power trip that exceeds all expectations. Altuve bashed his club-leading 16th home run...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Altuve May Be the Face of the Astros, But He’s Not the Face of Cheating

Over the past two years, it’s been hard to watch Jose Altuve go from one of the most beloved players in baseball to a player with widespread hatred from other fan bases. They chant “F*** ALTUVE!” at games. Not just Astros games either. This is occurring in games where the...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Clubs two more homers

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Rangers. After walking off with a grand slam in Tuesday's win, Altuve came back with a leadoff homer off Jordan Lyles on Wednesday. He went deep again in the eighth inning, giving him three homers over his past two games and nine in 15 contests since May 31. Altuve's power surge has pushed him into the top 20 in MLB with 15 homers on the season, and he is also slashing .294/.363/.511 with 36 RBI, two stolen bases and 48 runs.
MLBwtaw.com

Altuve, Toro lead Astros past White Sox

Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games and the Houston Astros blew past the Chicago White Sox yesterday, 10-2 in Houston. Abraham Toro, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land earlier in the day, finished 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for the Astros. Houston,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa continue clutch course

Jose Altuve’s walk-off grand slam complemented Carlos Correa’s game tying home run nicely. Hugs were seen all-around on manager Dusty Baker’s 72nd birthday. From Lance McCullers Jr. and Jason Castro returning to a great relief showing from Jake Odorizzi, the Houston Astros saw it all, but nothing stood out more than Carlos Correa’s game-tying home run and Jose Altuve’s walk-off grand slam.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Jose Altuve gracing Boston fans on and off the field

Houston Astros, José Altuve, Alex Bregman, José Urquidy, Boston Red Sox, Dusty Baker, Minute Maid Park, sports season, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports. The baseball gods have brought a smile back to Jose Altuve’s face, after a 2020 season held him back...
MLB1037thegame.com

ASTROS GAMER: Offense Powers Past Orioles; Houston Wins 10th Straight

The Houston Astros have been on an offensive tear as of late and that continued on Wednesday night with a 13-0 beatdown of the Baltimore Orioles to complete the series sweep and win their 10th straight in the process. How It Happened:. The Astros wasted very little time getting on...