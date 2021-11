Tonight’s game featured two contenders both in search of some early season momentum to help turn their slow starts around. The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights have also both endured their share of adversity with players missing in the lineup but have to push through and bank points regardless of who is available. These reasons are why this game felt more important than any single game in October of a long season should, Unfortunately the Avalanche could only manage scoring one goal and fell 3-1 to Vegas and a 2-4 record on the year.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO